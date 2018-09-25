Thomas Ravenel Fired From ‘Southern Charm’ in Wake of Arrest, Bravo Statement Confirms

Thomas Ravenel is officially out at Bravo, the network has confirmed to PEOPLE.

The news comes after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree on Tuesday in Charleston.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Us Weekly reports that the 56-year-old surrendered himself at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Charleston police department. Ravenel’s arrest was based on a warrant from January 2015.

Ravenel was a cast member on Bravo’s Southern Charm since the show’s first season debuted in 2014. The series concluded its fifth season in July with a reunion that Ravenel did not attend.

The former cast member had previously stated that he would not be returning to Southern Charm in a now-deleted tweet in August.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he wrote. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

In addition to his arrest, Ravenel is facing two accusations of sexual assault, one from a woman alleging the reality star sexually assaulted her mother and another from a woman named Dawn, who served as a nanny for Ravenel and his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis’ two children, Kensie and Saint.

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins was the first woman to make an allegation against Ravenel, and shared her mother’s alleged story of a date she went on with the reality star.

Perkins said that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute date with him in December of that year, during which he sexually assaulted her. While she did not witness the alleged assault, Ashley said that Debbie told her about the incident.

Dawn said that her alleged assault took place after the reality star arrived home from a night out.

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear,” she said. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

Dawn alleged that the father of two then “proceeded to rip my clothes off” and she “struggled to redress.” She said that she eventually escaped and that Ravenel is now being investigated for “first-degree forcible rape.”

A source told PEOPLE that Ravenel’s arrest was connected to Dawn’s allegations. Ravenel has denied the allegations against him.

Photo Credit: Bravo