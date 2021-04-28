This Week's 'The Masked Singer' Won't Be a Normal Episode

✖

The Masked Singer viewers tuning in for Wednesday night's new episode won't be getting a typical night of performances and an elimination. Instead of the usual showdown between the remaining six contestants (Piglet, Robopine, Chameleon, Yeti, Russian Dolls and Black Swan), this week, Nick Cannon will be hosting an inaugural awards show called The Maskys.

The Maskys is a new Masked Singer-themed awards show where contestants will be awarded for their performances throughout the season — think Sunday's Oscar Awards, but significantly goofier and somehow more bizarre. In the same vein as the show's singalongs from previous seasons, the episode is described as being "full of surprises." Viewers will be privy to behind-the-scenes looks at all of the previously-revealed contestants like Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster and Bobby Brown as Crab.

Unfortunately, the final six contestants — also known as the Spicy Six — will not perform this week. Fans will be able to sing along to their old performances, as lyrics will be on screen for the whole family to join in with. In a teaser for the special, Fox teased The "Most Entertaining Trainwreck" award — which sounds like it could very well go to judge Ken Jeong, a frequent butt of many Masked Singer jokes.

New clues will also surface about the remaining contestants as well as Cluedle-Doo, the show's giant masked chicken who has been tormenting viewers, judges and contestants alike all season long. Cluedle-Doo first appeared on the show early on in the season, which led some fans to believe that he could have been host Cannon, who missed a few episodes after testing positive for COVID-19. It wasn't a bad guess, but Cannon returned during the April 7 episode as one of the Wildcard contestants, the Bulldog — which means there's no way he can be Cluedle-Doo, as the two have been seen on stage together since. One of the more prevalent guesses for Cluedle-Doo's secret identity is frequent Masked Singer guest judge Joel McHale, as both Cluedle-Doo and McHale share a similar comedic vibe.

As far as seeing the Spicy Six perform new songs, fans will have to wait until next Wednesday, May 5, when they'll battle it out and inevitably say goodbye to another incognito celebrity. The Maskys episode of The Masked Singer will air Wednesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.