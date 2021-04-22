Who Is Cluedle-Doo on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5?

✖

Eight mysterious competitors performed on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. But, one of the most interesting parts about the two-hour episode was the inclusion of the most mysterious masked individual of them all — Cluedle-Doo. Who exactly is Cluedle-Doo? Given that they have not actually performed during the competition (the individual has simply been giving viewers additional clues about the actual competitors), it's a little trickier to figure out.

Over the course of Wednesday night's Super 8 episode, Cluedle-Doo rocked the stage and surprised the judges with his wild antics. While fans were eager to see who was behind the Cluedle-Doo mask, the mysterious chicken's identity remained under wraps. Cluedle-Doo first appeared on the show early on in the season, which led some to believe that he could have been host Nick Cannon. Considering that Cannon had to take a step back from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19 (Niecy Nash filled in for him), it wasn't a bad guess. But, during the April 7 episode, Cannon returned after performing as one of the Wildcard contestants, the Bulldog. In other words, he isn't Cluedle-Doo.

So, who could he be? Fans have been sharing a wide variety of guesses behind the wild chicken's identity. One of the more prevalent guesses is Joel McHale, who is a frequent guest host on the program. The judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger — picked up on the fact that Cluedle-Doo has a comic vibe to him, meaning that it could be a comedian behind the mask. As a result, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to believe that McHale is pulling all of these clue-filled pranks as Cluedle-Doo.

Even though fans did not get to see Cluedle-Doo's unmasking on Wednesday, they did get to see who two of the masked singers were, as both Seashell and Crab were eliminated. The Crab was the first one to be eliminated from the Super 8, and he was revealed to have been Bobby Brown. Both McCarthy and Jeong's first guesses were Brown, meaning that they're both one step closer to winning the judges' coveted Golden Ear trophy. Cannon then revealed that Seashell would also be getting the boot. Scherzinger was the only one to guess correctly that it was Tamera Mowry-Housley.