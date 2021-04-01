'The Masked Singer': Grandpa Monster Speaks out After Being Unmasked as Logan Paul

✖

The Masked Singer unmasked yet another anonymous famous contestant during Wednesday's episode, revealing Grandpa Monster to be none other than YouTube star, Logan Paul. The internet personality spoke to Entertainment Tonight following his elimination from the competition about what it was that prompted him to sing his heart out on stage, despite the music being far from his comfort zone.

"It was nervous fun at first, but I ended up falling in love with the show," he told the outlet after his energetic performance of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" delighted the judges, "and the moment I fell in love with being on the show, I got eliminated!" Paul recalled feeling the pressure to perform ahead of his first number on Season 5, Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5" and calling his publicist in a panic.

"I was like, "I can't believe you convinced me to do this! I can't sing. I'm embarrassing myself. I'm in an orange marshmallow costume! Literally, get me off the show,'" he shared. "Then, I didn't get eliminated. And then suddenly I fell in love with it." Getting a taste of what it would possibly be like to win this season, Paul "really invested [his] energy into it" before getting eliminated.

"I had to because I'm not a singer," he explained of giving his all physically in each performance. "I don't know if you can tell, but I'm competing against actual singers! Which I didn't know. I go in one morning and Black Swan is the trailer next to me, and I hear her warming up and I knew. 'I'm screwed.' I never stood a chance." While Black Swan's identity still remains a secret, Paul revealed the celebrity behind the costume "really cares" about her vocals on the show, which made him feel extra out of place "eating Cheetos on the sofa, crying that I can't sing."

It was getting to give his all in an anonymous setting that Paul said was so compelling for him, but that doesn't mean it wasn't difficult. "You feel free in a costume that is incredibly restrictive. It's hard to move, it's hard to see, it's hard to speak, let alone sing and dance. It was crazy. It was a challenge," he said. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and the next day on Hulu.

