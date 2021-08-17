Theresa Caputo Connects With September 11th Families in Sneak Peek of 'Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11'

✖

Theresa Caputo is connecting with the loved ones of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in a new special honoring the 20th anniversary of the dark day in U.S. history. Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 premieres Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+, following the renowned medium as she visits the sites of the terror attacks and delivers messages of "healing and heroism from the spirits" of people who lost their lives.

In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of the special, Caputo meets with some of the people most personally impacted by the attacks, including the daughter of a flight attendant who let the world know there were terrorists aboard her flight; the sister of the captain of NYC’s Ladder 3; the daughter of the "Dust Lady" who was the subject of a widely-seen photo from the day of the attacks; a woman who lost her dad because he was chaperoning a student on the flight that crashed into the Pentagon; two daughters of a woman killed while working for the military inside of the Pentagon; and the families of some of the passengers who were lost in Flight 93.

In the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Caputo delivers some "unbelievable" revelations to the victims' loved ones, including inside details about how one person's ties were distributed after his death. "Only the people I gave the ties to would know that," his loved one says, shocked.

Caputo also gives messages of hope to the daughters of one woman killed in the attacks, eliciting tears as she assures them, "She says, 'I just want my girls to know that I am watching over you.'" Visiting the crash site in Shanksville, Caputo notes, "I can't hear well. It's almost like this deafening... and I believe that that's the souls protecting me from what they went through."

It's certainly an emotional experience, with one person saying after a reading with Caputo, "After meeting with Theresa, I feel like I'm born again." Another loved one adds, "A lot has happened in 20 years. Life can be really hard, but it's the way that you deal with these things that can define you. Not the incident itself." Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 premieres Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.