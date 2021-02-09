'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo on Dealing With Skeptics: 'It's All for Your Interpretation' (Exclusive)

✖

When it comes to the rise of paranormal phenomena and beliefs, skepticism can often play a vital role in the scientific appraisal of claims. But that doesn't perturb renowned psychic medium Theresa Caputo, who tells PopCulture.com she is really not bothered by nonbelievers. While chatting about her new series, Long Island Medium: There in Spirit, the New York native shares how her readings are "all for your interpretation."

"I'm the first one to say it — that what I do is absolutely crazy, there was no way someone can communicate with someone that has died," Caputo told us in our series, PopCulture @Home. "There are common things that Spirit might talk about and refer to — that's not my fault nor Spirit's fault that there are common things. So that's why I always have Spirit with every healing message that they have me deliver; they have to validate it with something completely unique to that person."

Caputo explains that it might be "something from years ago, something that has happened since their loved one has died," but it's all intuitive impressions she receives and handles with "dignity and grace," much like how she handles other matters in her life. "I want them to communicate with that personality before the way that they were before they died to validate that the soul is okay and, more importantly, at peace," she said. "And the other thing that I love that I like Spirit to do was to talk about things that the person has experienced because whether someone believes in what I do or not, you know what you feel, you know what you see, you know what you hear and for spiritual to acknowledge things like that. But there's no way that I would know about; it's all for your interpretation."

Noting how she has been "blessed" thanks to her upbringing, Caputo explains how her gift is not only a humbling factor in her life but an "extension" of how she handles life in general. "I never consider it a burden. I consider it an honor and a privilege to do what I do, but I've also realized that this really doesn't have anything to do with me," she said. "This has to do with Spirit delivering the messages that we need to hear. And sometimes those messages are hard and they're not easy to hear."

While Caputo can understand it's "the craziest thing to so many people," she admits it's all just a component of her abilities that she was born with, and one that she has found over the years has become a lasting, "respectful" relationship between herself and Spirit as they have set boundaries. "It is the most natural thing [for me] to communicate with someone that has died," she said. "It just goes to show that I can sense and feel a soul, but maybe their loved one doesn't need to hear any messages or maybe they don't want to. And I have to be respectful of that."

Emotional with an abundance of heartfelt moments, new episodes of Long Island Medium: There in Spirit air on discovery+'s streaming service.