‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Addresses Controversy Surrounding TLC’s ‘In Memory of 9/11’ Special (Exclusive)

After previews showcasing snippets from her 9/11 special sparked controversy across social media, renowned psychic medium Theresa Caputo is breaking her silence and addressing the misconceptions in an exclusive with PopCulture.com. In the special Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 airing Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and streaming concurrently on discovery+, Caputo visits the sites of the horrific terrorist attacks and meets with families of the departed to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones. But as the promos made their way across social media, many accused the beloved psychic of exploitation despite participants of the special willfully taking part.

“I think that is one of the biggest things, that there are a lot of misconceptions in general about the world, and more importantly, myself and my gift,” Caputo told PopCulture. “My thing from the beginning is always; nobody has to believe in what I do. I want them to believe in an afterlife, to know that all the things that go on around them is their loved ones reaching out and letting them know that that soul bond can never and will never be broken.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adding how she was “honored” to help these families on so many levels, Caputo shares something a lot of people might not know about her is how September 11th played a crucial part in her psychic and spiritual awakening. “[It] was the turning point for me of fully embracing my gift, accepting the fact that this is my soul’s journey here in the physical world because a lot of people were left with more burdens and guilt and what happened to their loved ones. They weren’t able to recover their loved one’s physical body.”

Sharing how many people have been affected long after the events that transpired on 9/11, Caputo reveals she has learned so much about what really happened that day because of her gift. “We all can sit back and say, ‘I remember that day. I remember what I wore. I remember what the sky looked like. I remember what I did.’ And everyone remembers the moments where they sat and watched and learned about these terror attacks,” she said. “I think that a lot of people don’t realize that even after 20 years, people that have lost their loved ones on that day, they have to… relive their loved one’s death in detail minute by minute, second by second.”

The Hicksville, New York native, adds that she was able to humbly witness the “heroism” of the families who could come forward and talk about their grief. “I think the thing that I took away from it besides so much that I learned about that day, in addition, just to the Twin Towers was, everyone is still grieving,” she said. “No matter how long our loved ones are gone, we will grieve their loss for the rest of their lives here in the physical world.”However, Caputo states the healing process is “completely different” when it comes to each individual. “And that’s what I do — is to help people to heal. And after 20 years, the healing that still needed to take place,” she said. “Honestly, I was taken aback by some of it and the validations and the beauty that Spirit was able to give to validate that, even over 20 years and a lot of the people that I did reconnect with, their loved ones died when they were children. The fact that their loved ones came through and validated all the things that have happened, all their milestones over the past 20 years, what a beautiful gift.”

Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and stream concurrently on discovery+. For more with Theresa and all your reality TV show news, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest.