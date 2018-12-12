‘The Voice’ Names Top 4 Season 15 Finalists

It’s down to the final four on Season 15 of The Voice.

Although eight singers from Team Kelly Clarkson, Team Blake Shelton, Team Adam Levine and Team Jennifer Hudson started the week with some dynamite performances, only four made it through to what will be next week’s live finale of the NBC singing competition.

As per usual, the first three finalists were pushed through to the finale by fans’ votes, with the final being saved through the Instant Save for the three singers in danger.

Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite The Voice singers made it through to the finale and which were eliminated Tuesday.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Finalist: Kirk Jay

Kirk Jay was the first singer to be saved by the fans’ votes, representing for Team Blake with his passion for country music and incredible voice.

Monday, Jay earned his place in the finale with a mashup of “She’s Country” and “Country Must Be Country Wide” alongside Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd, as well as a solo performance of “I Swear” that left Shelton confident his team member would make it to the finale.

Finalist: Chevel Shepherd

That mashup with Jay must have really wowed viewers of The Voice, as Shepherd was the second singer of the night to be pushed through to the finale by fans.

The Team Kelly member also showed off her country style with Monday’s solo performance of “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes.

Finalist: Chris Kroeze

Chris Kroeze, also of Team Blake, earned the third spot in next week’s finale, after mixing his skills in rock and country for a stand-out performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” Monday.

Kroeze also showed off his guitar skills during a mashup of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Chain of Fools,” with Team Kelly’s Sarah Grace.

Finalist: Kennedy Holmes

Holmes’ amazing Instant Save performance earned her a spot in the finale during Tuesday’s live show, performing “How Do I Live?” by LeAnne Rimes.

Monday, after showcasing her pop skills alongside Team Adam’s Reagan Strange with a mashup of “Happy” and “Tightrope,” Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes blew the coaches away with an emotional performance of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman that Hudson said seemed far beyond the musician’s 14 years.

Eliminated: MaKenzie Thomas

Team Jennifer’s MaKenzie Thomas did not earn spot in the finale Tuesday, despite her soulful Instant Save performance of “Up to the Mountain” by Patty Griffin.

Thomas showed off her range in Monday’s show with her solo performance of “Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey, which earned her praise by coach Hudson for its power.

For a duet, Thomas returned to the stage with Team Kelly’s Kymberli Joye for a mashup of “Got to Be Real” and “Best of My Love.”

Eliminated: Reagan Strange

Following her controversial move from the Top 10 to the Top 8, Team Adam member Reagan Strange returned to the stage Monday with a solo performance of “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott.

For her duet, she paired with Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes for a mashup of “Happy” and “Tightrope,” which made for a light and fun performance.

In Tuesday’s live show, Strange failed to secure a place in the finale through the Instant Save performances, during which she sang “Wherever You Will Go” by The Calling.

Eliminated: Sarah Grace

Team Kelly singer Sarah Grace was eliminated via fan vote Tuesday after performing a stunning, if simple, version of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles for her solo performance the day prior.

For her duet, Grace partnered up with Kroeze to sing the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Chain of Fools” mashup, with Kroeze on guitar and Grace on the keyboard.

Eliminated: Kymberli Joye

Team Kelly’s Kymberli Joye was the other singer to be eliminated without the opportunity to perform for an Instant Save Tuesday.

In Monday’s Top 8 performances, Joye showcased her energetic personality with a solo performance of “Never Alone” by Tori Kelly.

For a duet, Joye returned for a fun disco number with Team Jennifer’s Thomas for a mashup of “Got to Be Real” and “Best of My Love.”

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC