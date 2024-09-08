NBC Employees Upset Over Snoop Dogg Joining Network, Report Claims

The recent addition of Snoop Dogg to NBC's roster has reportedly stirred up internal tensions at the network. While executives are enthusiastic about the 52-year-old rapper's involvement, particularly following his well-received commentary on the Paris Olympics alongside Martha Stewart, not all staff members share this excitement.

According to inside sources, Snoop's arrival at NBC has been met with a mixed reception. An insider revealed to Closer, "Snoop is being treated like NBC's next big star, with perks and privileges usually reserved for network royalty like Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie. This preferential treatment is causing a stir among longtime employees who feel overlooked!"

The rapper's integration into the NBC family has reportedly created an undercurrent of tension. "It's like he's the new savior, and it's rubbing a lot of people the wrong way," the insider disclosed. There are also concerns about the longevity of the arrangement, with the source noting, "NBC has a long history of loving talent — until they don't. Just ask Matt Lauer. If Snoop doesn't deliver huge ratings on 'The Voice', they will dump him too!"

Snoop Dogg's involvement with NBC gained significant attention during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Viewers widely praised his role as a special correspondent at the games, appreciating his energy and enthusiasm for various events, including beach volleyball, soccer, swimming, water polo, and equestrian competitions.

However, it's the financial aspect of Snoop's engagement that has raised eyebrows both within and outside the network. While NBC has not officially confirmed the figures, multiple sources report that Snoop Dogg's daily salary for his Olympic coverage was an astounding $500,000. Over the course of the 18-day event, this would amount to approximately $9 million, according to ClutchPoints.

The substantial compensation package allegedly extended beyond the daily rate. Reports suggest that NBC covered all of Snoop's travel expenses, including hotel accommodations, private jet fees, meals, personal security, and transportation.

Adding to the controversy, venture capitalist Henry L. McNamara claimed on social media that he overheard an NBC executive at dinner stating, "Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics," reported the outlet. While the veracity of this claim remains unconfirmed, it has contributed to the ongoing discussion about the rapper's role and compensation.

The situation has become even more complex, with rumors circulating about Snoop Dogg potentially reprising his role as a special correspondent for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. His performance at the Paris closing ceremonies, alongside Dr. Dre, to promote the upcoming LA games has only intensified speculation about his future involvement with NBC.