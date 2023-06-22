'The Voice' Season 25 Will Make History With First Double Coaches Chair

NBC's The Voice is pulling something for the first time ever in the show's 25 seasons in 2024 when the singing competition welcomes a duo in the coaches' chair. According to Entertainment Tonight, country duo Dan + Shay will be joining the series as coaches for the upcoming 25th season, but as a team and not as separate coaches. The two will be joining returning coaches Reba McEntire, whose first season will be the upcoming 24th season airing this fall on NBC, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper.

Dan + Shay are no strangers to The Voice. The country duo appeared as advisors for Team Blake during Season 20. Now five seasons later, they are making The Voice history by being part of the first double coaches' chair, which will definitely bring some new energy to the series. With the show heading into a new era this fall after Blake Shelton's departure, it seems like they are trying to keep it fresh, and having a duo in the coaches' chair will definitely amp up The Voice.

Aside from their experience on The Voice, Dan + Shay are definitely qualified to help find the next big thing in music. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been actively performing as a duo since 2013 and have quickly risen in the country scene. They have nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including seven number ones, and have even successfully crossed over into other genre of music. They've placed three singles in the Top 10 of Adult Pop Songs, proving that they can help artists with more than just country music.

Coaches for Season 24 were announced last month, headlined by news that Season 23 mega mentor Reba McEntire would be stepping in for Blake Shelton as The Voice's newest coach. News came just days after ABC announced that it would not be renewing its mystery drama Big Sky, which McEntire joined for its third season. Also stepping in as a coach for Season 24 are veterans John Legend and Gwen Stefani, as well as Niall Horan, who not only joined the series as a coach for Season 23 but came out on top and won with Gina Miles.

A premiere date for Season 24 of The Voice has yet to be released, but hopefully, NBC will announce it soon, even in the midst of the writers' strike. Season 25 should be premiering sometime during midseason 2024, January at the earliest, so it shouldn't be too much longer until Dan + Shay officially join The Voice as coaches.