The Voice 2023 Crowns Winner for Season 23

The Voice has crowned a Season 23 winner! In Tuesday's emotional finale of longtime coach Blake Shelton's final season, Team Blake's Grace West was beaten by Team Niall's Gina Miles, denying the country superstar a record-extending 10th victory in what host Carson Daly said was the tightest voting race ever in The Voice history. Coming in third place was D.Smooth, followed by Sorelle in fourth and NOIVAS in fifth.

Before Miles was named the Season 23 champion, she and coach Niall Horan performed a soulful version of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" to cement her win. "Your friendship and your mentorship has been very special to me, and I love you," Miles told Horan. "Thank you for choosing me and giving me this opportunity."

West, meanwhile, performed a stunning cover of Shelton's "Lonely Tonight" while being joined by her coach on the finale stage. "It's honestly meant the world," West said of Shelton's trust in her as an artist and friendship throughout the season. "As a performer, I feel like I have developed so much [with] your advice and just overall belief in me."

In the end, the freshman coach earned his first victory on the show over Shelton and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper, as Miles was named the winner of Season 23. Shelton's final appearance on The Voice after an unbroken 12-year run on the singing competition was a special one for the show, as several of his famous friends returned to bid him farewell.

Among those friends were former The Voice coaches Adam Levine and CeeLo Green. Green performed an '80s medley alongside former Team Blake contestants to honor Shelton, while Levine shared a heartfelt and playful message with his former frenemy at the start of the show. "Don't screw it up. It's your last show: You've had a great run," the Maroon 5 frontman teased. "Just kidding, I love you very much. ... You look great. What else is there to say?"

With Shelton's seat open for Season 24, The Voice announced that Reba McEntire will be taking over his chair on the coaching panel. The country legend will be joined by returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Horan for the upcoming season, set to premiere this fall.