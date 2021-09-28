‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Tears up at Four-Chair Turn Blind Audition

The Voice‘s final blind audition of Monday night’s episode had the judges in their feelings. Ariana Grande was especially moved by Holly Forbes’ performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” telling the singer she was “choked up” while giving her pitch for Forbes to join her team.

All four judges turned their chairs for the audition, with Grande becoming the last coach to use her block button — effectively keeping John Legend out of the running. All four coaches had words of praise for Forbes, with Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton trying to convince her to join their respective teams. “I’m a crier,” the Kentucky-based performer said after her song ended as the emotional moment washed over her. “So am I! Come to Team Kelly!” Clarkson joked.

https://twitter.com/NBCTheVoice/status/1442670455819702275?

“That was so incredible,” Grande said, praising Forbes’ performance with tears in her eyes. “I am, like, choked up, beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you.”

Even though he was blocked, Legend congratulated Forbes on the performance, telling her, “We don’t have a lot of four-chair turns on this show. It’s a special club to be in.” Clarkson capitalized on the moment, saying, “Just remember that Ariana stole the opportunity of working with John Legend from you!”

“What happened to allies?” Grande replied, but Clarkson was trying her best to woo Forbes away from the “Thank U, Next” singer, because as it turns out, Forbes’ daughter, Violet, is a big Grande fan. “She’s great. I get it,” Clarkson said of Grande. “I know that there’s a slim chance [for me], because if my baby girl liked her, I’d probably go with her too because I do everything my daughter loves, but, Violet, I’m really cool, too!”

In typical fashion, Shelton also chimed in with his two cents, teasing Forbes, "I'll just remind you that some children love too much sugar, or some kids maybe like playing with fire. It's not necessarily the best thing."

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday night’s episode to see which team Forbes wants to join. Until then, watch the full audition in the video above. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.