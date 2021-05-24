'The Voice': Nick Jonas Responds to Blake Shelton's Diss Ahead of Finale

✖

Nick Jonas was reportedly injured over a week ago and suffered a broken rib as a result. Since his injury took place shortly before The Voice's live performances, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, he wasn't able to stand up and engage as he has done in the past. During the broadcast, fellow coach Blake Shelton jokingly offered up an explanation behind Jonas' injury. But, the "Close" singer soon responded to his joke with one of his own.

When Jonas was explaining his injury on The Voice, Shelton responded to say that his co-star on the program was faking the severity of it in order to garner enough sympathy to take home the win. The "God's Country" singer joked, per Heavy.com, "You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show." In turn, Jonas joked that it was "all a 'big elaborate plan.'" During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked about Shelton's humorous diss. The boy bander explained that he's definitely not trying to garner "sympathy votes" from his injury.

"This would've been the most elaborate sympathy vote of all time. I think he is, as always, being a liar," Jonas said. He continued to say, jokingly, that Shelton was possibly the reason behind his injury. Jonas added, "He is not the one, but maybe. You never know." Of course, since Shelton enjoys a very fun-natured relationship with the other coaches on The Voice (the panel is comprised of Shelton, Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend), the pair's jabs are all in good fun.

It was originally reported on May 16 that Jonas suffered from an injury while filming a new project (the name of which has not been released). He was subsequently rushed to the hospital via an ambulance, but he was later released on Sunday. Jonas was well enough to take part in The Voice's live shows, during which he opened up about his rib injury. He told host Carson Daly and the fellow coaches that he was "feeling okay" and went on to say that he suffered from a "cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises." He added, "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake, please don't make me laugh too much."