Nick Jonas Reveals the Injury That Landed Him in the Hospital Over the Weekend

✖

Nick Jonas is on the road to recovery after suffering numerous injuries in an on-set accident over the weekend. After being released from the hospital on Sunday, the singer took his set among his fellow coaches on The Voice Monday night for the Top 9 live performances, opening up about the scary incident, revealing he's recovering from injuries he sustained after falling off of a bike.

The semi-finals with host Carson Daly asking Jonas how he was doing after reports of the on-set accident surfaced over the weekend. While Jonas said he was "glad to be here" and was "to cheer on Team Nick and all the other teams. I'm really happy I'm here," he later admitted that he's "been better, but I'm doing all right." Telling Daly, his fellow coaches, and viewers that he's "feeling okay," Jonas went on to explain that he "cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises."

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake, please don't make me laugh too much," he joked of his fellow coach, who chimed in with, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show." Jonas humorously relented, joking that "it was all a "big, elaborate plan."

Jonas did not provide any further details about the incident Monday night. TMZ was the first to report Sunday that the musician had been rushed to a hospital via ambulance following an unspecified on-set incident on a yet-to-be named project. A source later told Entertainment Tonight was injured on Saturday night amid filming for a new show. Jonas was hospitalized and released on Sunday. ET's source said at the time that the singer was doing alright on Monday and would appear on The Voice, his appearance on which marked his first public comments on the incident.

The currently airing Season 20 of the NBC signing competition is Jonas' last. It was confirmed in March that in Season 21, the "Jealous" singer will be replaced by Ariana Grande as coach. Jonas made his first The Voice appearance in Season 18. After Gwen Stefani stepped away from the show, Jonas returned to fill her vacant coaching chair. Jonas currently has two team members left in the competition – 16-year-old Michigan native Rachael Mac and41-year-old Texan Dana Monique. During Tuesday's live show, the finalists will be revealed, with the competition narrowing from the Top 9 to jus the Top 5. New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the episodes live via Rakuten.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.