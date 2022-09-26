'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Tears up Over Jay Allen's Emotional Performance

After taking a break from The Voice, Gwen Stefani is back this season alongside husband Blake Shelton, John Legend, and newcomer Camila Cabello. Her return already birthed a memorable moment during the season 22 premiere a week ago. She ended up facing off against her husband after turning their chairs for an impressive performance by contestant Jay Allen.

"Blake, he's taught me so much about country music, and I got to be on two No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life," Stefani said during the show, responding to Allen's choice of Cody Johnson's "Till You Can't." "It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in, and to hear your voice on it, it was so beautiful."

Stefani made a strong case for herself, but the real moment came when Allen mentioned his strongest motivation in competing on the show and pushing for musical success. The loss of his mother a few years before The Voice to early-onset Alzheimer's pushed Allen to succeed, while also doing his part to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research. He even sang a bit of his original song, "Blank Stares," which he used to raise funds for research before the show.

This made Stefani tear up, with the other judges getting emotional too. But the display helped push Stefani over the edge for the young singer, leaving him to pick her as her coach for the season.

"Did you see that? That was insane!" Stefani said while celebrating her victory over Shelton. "People like that, music swims inside of them. It's gonna be fun to get to know him." Allen did at least give Shelton the courtesy "big fan" comment while choosing his wife, so it's not all insulting.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani and Shelton will have a lot of fun putting some competition into their relationship on the show. Shelton told the outlet he's more competitive, but Legend chimed in that Stefani was kryptonite for the country star.

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," Legend said about Shelton. "She is his weakness." Will it be the edge Stefani needs to win this season? We'll have to keep tuning in to see.