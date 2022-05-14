Gwen Stefani Makes Announcement About 'The Voice' Future

✖

After much speculation, Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice in her beloved mentor chair! The 52-year-old singer took to TikTok to announce that she's returning to the singing competition series as a coach after taking a hiatus. The former No Doubt singer shared the news in a video alongside coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend, the former of whom is also the pop star's husband. In the video, the trio sang a portion of "Grace Kelly" by Mika. She captioned the video: "Duet this if you're going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall."

Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach in Season 7 in 2014. She appeared as only a part-time advisor the following season. She then stepped into the coach's chair once more for season 9. She then became a part-time adviser in season 10, took a break in season 11, and returned as coach for season 12. She then left for four additional seasons before returning again as a coach for seasons 17 and 19. In seasons 17 and 19 were her last but in season 19, she took home the winning title after her contestant Carter Rubin won.

Who will be the fourth coach with Stefani, Shelton, and Legend is unclear. Previous celebrity judges include the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Christia Aguilera, Adam Levine, Usher, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson.

The one good thing about the show besides mentoring others is that Stefani fell in love Shelton. After dating for seven years, they wed in July 2021. Shelton is stepfather to Stefani's three sons from her previous marriage to her former bandmate, Gavin Rossdale.

He loves the boys as if they are his own. "I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen," he said in an interview per People Magazine.