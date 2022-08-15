'The Voice': Camila Cabello Roasts Blake Shelton in New Promo

Camila Cabello is bringing brand new competition to The Voice. The "Havana" singer is fully embracing her new role as coach in a new promo for the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice, joining veteran coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend on the panel. Cabello might be a natural coach, but Shelton will need a little practice when it comes to pronouncing her name correctly.

"It says 'Ca-Mill-Uh!'" he says in the new trailer as Cabello insists, "You pronounce my name wrong." She jokes, "He calls me Camelot, Carmichael," asking her fellow coaches, "Why is it so hard for him?" It looks like Cabello and Shelton will have quite the playful competition going this season, as Cabello urges a contestant to join Stefani's team later in the promo. "I want the best for him!" she justifies at Shelton's protest. "No, you don't. You want the worst for me," the country star fires back, forcing Cabello to admit, "Both can be true!"

The former Fifth Harmony member announced in May she would be joining The Voice as a coach after serving as a part-time advisor on Season 21 last year. Cabello broke the big news by uploading a TikTok in which she, Legend, Stefani and Shelton popped up to sing Mika's 2007 hit "Grace Kelly," later tweeting in August alongside a season trailer, "WADDUPPPPPPP IM HERE. #TheVoice premieres September 19th on NBC."

Cabello stepped in to join the judging panel as former judges Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande stepped away from the show this season. Grande joined for her first stint as coach last season in order to replace Nick Jonas. With Cabello coming in, Legend admitted it won't be easy securing a win. The "All of Me" singer told NBC Insider that all of the coaches, including eight-time winner Shelton, should watch their back.

"She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor, and I could tell she was really good at it," he told the outlet. "In fact, I told her, 'If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you'd be great at it.'" He admitted, "I've made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition. And now, she's coming for the crown. We all should look out."