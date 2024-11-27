‘The Voice’ Fans ‘Baffled’ Over Confusing Advisor Pick

The Voice fans were not fond of the choice for a coach’s team advisor. For the Playoff rounds, each coach chose an advisor to help the remaining singers on their team succeed, crush their performance, and feel much more confident. Of course, majority of the advisors are singers with years of experience or have done several different genres or anything along those lines. For Team Snoop for Season 26, though, he went with Simone Biles.

The most decorated gymnast in history, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, was chosen to advise a group of aspiring singers on The Voice, while the other coaches chose Lainey Wilson, MGK, and Carly Pierce. When the announcement was made on the show’s official Instagram, many took to the comments to express their shock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: (l-r) Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“How does this make sense? Lol,” user carababyluv said with a laughing with tears face emoji. christinarogersmusic said, “I actually feel bad for the contestants on this team….. they are getting zero credible musical advice from an experienced musician like the other teams are.” alessandra.lepra shared a similar sentiment, “This makes absolutely 0 sense. I feel bad for the contestants on his team tbh.” velvasha1yahoocom added, “I love her… but I’m baffled?”

While it is a bit questioning that Biles would be the advisor since she’s a gymnast, not a singer, coming from Snoop Dogg, it’s not so surprising. The rapper was pretty prominent during the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and was even described as the “star of the Games.” He was seen at many events cheering on Team USA, including the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team. Plus, she does know what it takes to win, but it is still questionable.

Fans got to see Advisor Biles in action on Monday night when Team Snoop was up to bat for his team. Snoop Dogg told Biles, “Sometimes the mental is more important than anything,” wanting to prioritize that over vocal talent and stage performance. Team Snoop managed to hold their own and come out swinging when it came time to perform, though, and even if the rapper had to cut three from his team, it was still a sight to see. By the end of the night, The Voice cut six singers total, three from Team Snoop and three from Team Reba. The Top 8 is an interesting bunch, and with the semis next week, there’s no telling what will happen, but it should be entertaining just as long as there are no other surprising advisors or mentors.