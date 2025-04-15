‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Arrested

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marsau Scott is facing some trouble with the law.

TMZ reported that the reality TV star was arrested in Madison County, Alabama on Friday, March 28 in relation to a speeding violation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although details of the incident are unclear at this time, Urban Belle Mag reported that Scott was booked in the Madison County Jail at 9:26 p.m. after he was arrested on an alias warrant, a warrant issued when a defendant fails to appear in court for a traffic violation. Scott received speeding tickets in 2008, 2009, 2018, and 2020, and the alias warrant was issued for aggressive speeding, which means Scott was previously ticketed for driving at least 25mph over the reported speed limit.

Scott, who hasn’t publicly addressed his arrest, didn’t spend long behind bars, as records show he was released at 11:15 p.m. on a $300 bond. Further information isn’t available at this time.

Scott is best known for his appearance on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which premiered on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network in 2019. Per the show’s synopsis, the series, which has since spawned several spinoffs, “centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.”

Scott’s recent arrest marks the latest in a string of arrests impacting stars of the hit OWN series, and follows the arrest of his brother, Maurice Scott, last year. Maurice was arrested over Memorial Day Weekend 2024 for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released from jail on a $5000 bond and his case was later dismissed by The State of Alabama, which issued a motion of Nolle Prosse.

Prior to Maurice’s arrest, Martell Holt was arrested on third-degree domestic violence charges in January 2024. The arrest stemmed from incidents involving his ex-wife, Melody Shari. In a statement to TMZ at the time, Holt’s publicist said he “adamantly denies any intentional harm or harassment towards the Accuser. We believe that these allegations are the result of a misunderstan ding, and we are confident that the legal process will ultimately vindicate Mr. Holt.”

Fellow Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton-William has also found herself in trouble with the law. In 2023, she was arrested twice, once for identity theft and a second time for forgery, after she allegedly put a utility bill in her ex-husband LaBerrick Williams’s name without his knowledge.