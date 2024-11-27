‘The Voice’: Six Singers Sent Home in Shocking Playoffs Round

After The Voice suddenly lost two singers before and during Knockouts, the Playoffs are getting brutal after six singers were sent home. Monday’s episode saw coaches Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg tasked with drastically cutting down their teams from five to just two each. Country singer Lainey Wilson and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles served as the respective coaches’ advisors, each bringing a different element to the teams.

There were some incredible performances paired with some slightly questionable ones, with TVLine giving most of the contestants a Grade A or higher. But for Team Reba, despite a bit of a rocky performance, Danny Joseph made it through to the Top 8 along with Adam Bohanan. Edward Preble, Katie O., and Lauren Michael-Sellers were eliminate. As for Team Snoop, which was filled with stellar performances, Jeremy Beloate and Christina Eagle made it to the next round, while fans had to say goodbye to Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, and Mikaela Ayira.

The Playoffs came after The Voice lost two singers unexpectedly. Team Bublé’s Tanner Frick exited ahead of the Knockouts, while Team Stefani’s Mor Ilderton abandoned the team during the Knockouts. The shocks only continue with the Playoffs and with the live shows coming up quick, the competition is only getting tougher.

Meanwhile, as The Voice continues to make cuts each week to find the next winner, details on Season 27 have been revealed. The new season is set to premiere Monday, Feb. 3, which will mark Adam Levine’s highly-anticipated return to The Voice. Joining him for Season 27 will be returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé, as well as new coach Kelsea Ballerini, all of whom will be sharing their wisdom, skills, and talent with even more aspiring singers.

Playoffs continue on The Voice tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with the live semi-finals airing on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. At this point, it’s still anyone’s game, and it’s hard to tell just who will make it all the way. These cuts have been brutal, especially since they have been so drastic. Fans won’t want to miss a single second of The Voice because there’s no way of knowing what will happen.