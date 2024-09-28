'The Voice' Fans Complain Show Is 'Rigged' After Controversial Decision

There's a bit of controversy brewing in the Voice franchise. While NBC's The Voice is just getting started for the season, international fans are in an uproar. The latest episode of The Voice Australia — which features Adam Lambert and LeAnn Rimes among its coaches — saw an elimination that some fans believe was unfair.

As Yahoo News reports, singers Eden and Skÿe battled it out by covering The Beatles' "Yesterday." Despite coaches acknowledging Skÿe had a subpar performance, he was pushed through to the next round as the representative of Australian Idol alum Guy Sebastian's team. The outlet spotted claims amongst the Voice fan base that Skÿe's time on the show was only prolonged due to Afterpay, one of the show's sponsors, prominently featuring him in commercials.

One cited comment read: "They made it blatantly obvious they didn't want anyone knowing about Eden's feedback as it's become clear now Guy has the proposed rigged winner. Just his feedback and Adam's fake slight negative critique make it clear the fix has begun."

We popped over to the show's Facebook page and — along with criticism of singers' performances being cut short — many fans were left with similar bad tastes after Eden's elimination. One person wrote: "With all the ads being shown featuring him I think we all know who will win the battle, personally I don't like his voice but that's just my opinion."

"What the hell, Guy, you even mentioned he didn't sing his best yet you took him through anyway," a second person wrote. "Eden won that battle hands down, her voice is beautiful. You wonder why anyone who wins the Voice never makes outside of the Voice."

A third person wrote, "Eden was fantastic, what a beautiful,flawless voice! Big mistake letting her go!! Really not sure what you are going to do with Skye!"

Over on X, a few posts sharing a similar sentiment were shared, including one that read, "He (Skÿe) should not have got through; she (Eden) was sublime," and another reading, "Eden was so much better, she didn't deserve to go, Guy Sebastian f—ed up chosing that pairing."