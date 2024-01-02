Snoop Dogg Joins NBC's Coverage of 2024 Olympics in Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympics will feature a hip-hop legend. NBCUniversal announced that Snoop Dogg is joining its coverage of this year's Olympics, which will take place in Paris. Snoop will be on-site to provide reports from the Olympics primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock, per The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement was made Sunday during halftime on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop said. "We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics," Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement. "That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our reimagined Olympic primetime show."

During the Olympics, Snoop will speak with Mike Tirico who will host NBC's Olympics coverage. The Grammy-nominated artist will share his take on what's happening in the French capital while exploring iconic landmarks attending Olympic competitions and events and visiting athletes.

The 2024 Olympics will run from July 26 – August 11. Paris will host the Olympics for the third time, having previously hosted in 1900 and 1924. This will also be the sixth time France has hosted the Olympics as the Winter Olympics took place in the country three times. Paris was awarded the Olympics in Lima, Peru in September 2017. The 2024 Olympics will also have events in 16 other cities spread across metropolitan France.