‘The Voice’ Contestant Stuns Coaches as He Proposes to His Girlfriend After Audition

The Voice just aired its most romantic audition yet.

Jacob Ryan Gustafson, 35, of Yucaipa, Calif., might not have had the most success when he auditioned for the coaches on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC singing competition, but he ended up a winner through and through after proposing to his girlfriend in front of the audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gustafson’s rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Spin You Around” failed to get any of the coaches to turn their chairs for him, with Niall Horan telling the firefighter that he was “so close” to pressing his button for him. “If I could press it now, I would, but I’m so sorry, dude,” the former One Direction member expressed.

Gustafson didn’t seem too broken up about the loss, however, bringing his girlfriend Jennifer out onto the stage after his performance to show “the reason why I’m here.”

Play video

After receiving his feedback from the coaches, he then turned to his girlfriend for a moment that shocked everyone. “This life is a beautiful life, and I’m so blessed, and, even right now, if I could change anything, the only thing I’d change is your last name,” he said while getting down onto one knee to pop the question.

“Will you marry me?” he asked Jennifer, as the audience and coaches went wild for her “yes.”

At that moment, coaches Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire joined the happy couple on stage to celebrate. “Jake for the win, baby!” shouted Snoop, as Bublé declared, “OK, so you won The Voice,” telling Jennifer, “He’s the real winner.”

“Jacob shows that there are no losers on The Voice,” the crooner added later. “What a beautiful moment. Yeah, nobody turned, but the person that he wanted most said yes.”

nbc

Prior to his proposal, Jennifer shared her feelings for Gustafson in a pre-recorded video message. “I love his career path that he’s gone down, but the unknown of is he gonna come home safe every night is probably the hardest thing,” she said of her firefighter beau. “Just being able to have something that his kids can look up to and be proud of, but not that he has to put his life on the line every single day, would probably be the most amazing part of this.”

That support meant the world to Gustafson, who said, “It took me 20 years to get the confidence to do something like this. I really wanna show Jenn that her belief in me has made me believe in myself.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.