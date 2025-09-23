4 Big Changes Coming to ‘The Voice’ Season 28

Season 28 of The Voice premiered yesterday, September 22, and there were plenty of changes to the reality singing competition series. Two of the major changes involved new segments/rules to the process.

The NBC series saw its return with coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. All are fighting to have their selected musicians take the crown.

There are four all-new elements to the show in Season 28, beginning with the Blinds, as Carson Daly will be given his first-ever Carson Callback Card. The Carson Callback Card allows the host to surprise a deserving artist of his choice who receives no chair turns with a second chance at the blind auditions.

In the Battles, the coaches will call upon their artists to form their own battle pairs. Previously, the coaches would choose who goes head-to-head in the round.

During the Knockouts, each coach will be given a Mic Drop button to be used on a contestant on their very own team that impresses them. From there, viewers at home will have the opportunity to vote for the Mic Drop winner among the hosts. The contestant with the most votes will be awarded a performance at The Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2026.

During the Playoffs, each coach will select one contestant from their team to advance to the Lives. Viewers will vote on the fifth and sixth finalist. Last season, each coach got to choose two contestants to advance to the Lives.

The judges have some stake in the game. Bublé is returned after two back-to-back wins on Seasons 27 and 26. Horan returned after winning Seasons 23 and 24. McEntire made her coaching debut on Season 24 and became a coach on Seasons 25 and 26. She won Season 25. Snoop coached on Season 26.