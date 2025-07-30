‘The Voice’ Is Welcoming Back a Beloved Coach

A beloved The Voice coach is coming back.

Season 28 of the NBC reality singing competition series premieres on Sept. 22, and among the coaches is Niall Horan.

The former One Direction singer is returning for his third season. Horan joined The Voice as a coach in Season 23 and won with Gina Miles. He came back the following season and wound up winning again, this time with Huntley. After taking a step back following Season 24, it was announced in May that Horan will be returning for round three.

With filming kicking off on Season 28, the official The Voice Instagram shared a behind-the-scenes video including Horan and fellow returning coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg greeting each other and excited as ever for the party to start. Team Niall flooded the comments of the post, with one fan saying they, “can’t wait to witness niall’s third win.” Another one said they were “sure that niall will win again.” While it’s certainly too soon to tell, it’s always possible that Horan will walk away with a third straight win, but that will just be up to America.

While Horan is returning for Season 28, he is not returning for Season 29. NBC has already revealed that Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be the coaches for a very special season of The Voice, dubbed Battle of Champions. It’s unknown if the “Slow Hands” singer has plans to return to the series in the future, but at least fans can look forward to him possibly taking it all this fall.

Pictured: Niall Horan — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, The Voice Season 28 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 22 on NBC, kicking off the network’s fall lineup. New episodes will be airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights, but a schedule of the rounds has not yet been revealed. The Voice’s latest winner is Adam David, who won Season 27 in May and was on Team Bublé. It marked two consecutive wins for the singer, meaning that Horan will have some stiff competition in the fall, alongside his fellow coaches.

New episodes of The Voice will be streaming on Peacock the day after they air. Tune in Season 28 this fall to see if Niall Horan is able to take home another win.