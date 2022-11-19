'The Voice' Contestant Kate Kalvach Suffers Major Technical Issue On Stage

We've reached the point in The Voice season where live episodes take over, meaning the safety net is tossed away for the contestants and their coaches. Kate Kalvach found this out the hard way, putting coach Camila Cabello in an awkward spot.

Kalvach still managed to be a standout on the night, impressing coaches and viewers with her take on Shania Twain's "You're Still the One." And this was despite her inner-ear monitor failing, leaving the 27-year-old cut off from hearing her own singing voice while performing.

"That's happened to me so many times, and I couldn't tell!" Gwen Stefani pointed out after the situation became clear. "That's one of my all-time favorite songs, it's a perfect song and I love it so much... You're one of my favorites, you did great."

Cabello chimed in, noting that Kalvach "handled that like a total pro." You can see the audio mishap does shake her a bit during the clip, but not much. And if you aren't paying attention or you're just listening, you likely didn't even notice. "I think your voice is magical and angelic," Cabello added.

This has already been quite the season for The Voice, marking what will be the end of the road for Blake Shelton's time as a coach. Shelton has been in the chair since the show kicked off, made plenty of friends, sparked a romance that is still going strong, and likely reached an audience he never would as a solely country music artist.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said in an Instagram post. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

Shelton will officially walk away after season 23 of The Voice, joining fellow returning coach Kelly Clarkson and welcoming two newbies to the fold in One Direction alum Niall Horan and Chicago favorite Chance The Rapper. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.