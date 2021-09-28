Things Get Tense on ‘The View’ as Caitlyn Jenner Guest Hosts

Tensions were high on The View Tuesday as guest host Caitlyn Jenner sparred with Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar over her ties to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, coming off of a failed run for California governor, argued that the Republican party was capable of attracting millennial and Gen Z voters by becoming “more inclusive to other people.”

“There’s gotta be a next generation, and I think they’re out there. And I’m hopeful that they’re out there,” she said. Jenner alleged meanwhile, “The media is against [Republicans]. They won’t give the Republicans a fair break.” It was then that Hostin chimed in, “With Trump as the head of the Republican Party, I think that’s kinda difficult.” When Jenner replied that Trump had “messaging issues,” Hostin fired back, “He had a big insurrection issue, and a couple of impeachment issues as well.”

GOP REACHING OUT TO MILLENNIAL, GEN Z VOTERS: The co-hosts and guest co-host @Caitlyn_Jenner question if Republicans will be able to get younger voters to swing to the right. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/i33gEcRprH — The View (@TheView) September 28, 2021

Jenner said she wasn’t there to defend Trump, adding it was clear Republicans need better candidates moving forward, but Hostin pointed to a poll in which 60% of Republicans agreed that Trump should still lead the party, saying the former president “still has a stranglehold” on the GOP. Behar added, “As long as [Republicans] keep perpetuating the big lie that Trump won the election, it’s not gonna change anything.” Calling the issue “water over the dam,” Jenner said she was “all for election integrity,” ending the hot topics segment on an intense note.

Behar previously took on Jenner during her appearance on the ABC daytime show last June, when the then-gubernatorial candidate refused to say if she was “one of those Republicans” who thought Trump won the 2020 presidential election. “[Trump] was a disruptor when he was president,” Jenner said at the time. “I want to do the same thing… We need to change the system, and I’m going to change the system for the positive.” Behar shrugged off Jenner’s claim she wanted to do “the same thing” as Trump, and their tense exchange ended up being cut off by a commercial break.

Jenner also faced criticism for a segment with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in May in which she complained about the rising unhoused population in California while doing the interview from her private plane hangar. “My friends are leaving California,” Jenner told Hannity at the time. “My hangar, the guy across, he was packing up his hangar, and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”