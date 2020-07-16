Chris Cuomo Calls Donald Trump's White House Goya Photos 'Bulls—'

✖

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo has issued with Donald Trump's Goya beans photos taken at the White House, calling the pictures "bulls—." During Wednesday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time, the anchor blasted the U.S. President, saying, "You tell me how a president, in the middle of a pandemic, has got time for this bulls—. Are you kidding me? Hawking products?" He then referenced the Oval Office's famous "resolute desk," saying, "This is what he’s resolute about."

Cuomo's comments come after Goya's chief executive, Robert Unanue, spoke at the White House on July 9, telling an audience of listeners that "we’re all truly blessed" to have Trump as U.S. President. The speech sparked a lot of controversy, prompting Trump to defend Unanue by tweeting that Goya was "doing GREAT," and adding that, "The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!" Cuomo dug in ever harder on Trump, lambasting the President for using taxpayer-funded time to promote beans while Covid-19 is "feasting on us." He went on to ask, "You want to talk hoax? Fine. Your response is a hoax. Where is the plan? Where is the testing guidance?" Cuomo continued, "The pandemic is in full effect… especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial, to their own detriment."

"On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans!" says @ChrisCuomo, outraged over Pres. Trump's "magic beans" photo. "Are you kidding me? Seriously. Seriously... what good reason?" pic.twitter.com/zih858VuBB — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 16, 2020

Ahead of Trump's Goya photo, his daughter Ivanka also shared a picture holding a can of the company's beans. In her post on Twitter, she wrote, "If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno." While many have been critical of both photos, White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley refuted allegations of potential Code of Federal Regulations violations by laying the blame for the controversy on "cancel culture" and the media.

"Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration ― one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community," Hurley said while speaking to The Hill. "Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support."