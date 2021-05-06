'The View': Meghan McCain Drools Over 'Long-term Crush' Will Smith

✖

Will Smith may have come forward to share publicly he's in the "worst shape" of his life this week, but Meghan McCain still thinks he's Hollywood's sexiest man. The View co-host couldn't help but drool over the actor, 52, during Thursday's discussion of the conversation he sparked about body positivity, saying bluntly, "I love Will Smith and, I mean, not to be crass again but like, he can get it any time he wants."

"I love Will Smith," she continued. "He is my long-term crush since I was like, 12, and I don’t care what his body looks like." The new mother, who welcomed daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech in September, continued that she was totally on board with Smith's message of body acceptance and celebration. "I’m a big body positivity person. I really hate, like ‘Your summer body is here,'" McCain said. Having her body go through so much recently — pregnancy, preeclampsia and a C-section — the talk show host added, "I'm just happy that my body is healthy and getting me able to do what I need to do. And I wish we would just stop emphasizing weight in our culture."

Smith followed up his post about his body by announcing that he planned on getting in the best shape of his life through a new YouTube series. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he wrote on Instagram. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!"

McCain's co-host Sunny Hostin noted that "the feeling of some folks is that it felt a little opportunistic" of Smith to be so honest about his body while announcing a new project, but added she was on board for the message. It certainly has sparked a conversation in Hollywood, with Jamie Lee Curtis sharing a message about her own body on Instagram.

"Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change," the actress wrote in her caption, adding, "None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self acceptance, self love. Realistic, attainable self acceptance." Curtis also noted that when it comes to people outside Hollywood, most "don't have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training." She concluded her message that she was "happy" to join the conversation and joked she would soon be selling her "four word self help book here! EAT LESS (BETTER), MOVE MORE!"