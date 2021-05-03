Will Smith Gets Candid in Shirtless Photo: 'Worst Shape of My Life'

✖

Will Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to share a candid photo of himself shirtless, joking that he is in the "worst shape of my life." In the picture, Smith is standing outside in this underwear, also donning an unzipped hoodie and a pair of slippers. While the 52-year-old actor may not be sporting a six-pack right now, its clear that his fans and followers are not a bit concerned about his "worst."

"You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want," exclaimed one adoring fan. "Man! You have been in shape your whole life. Enjoy the dad bod with pride! Let’s end... the carbs discrimination," someone else commented. "That’s the funniest, realest thing I’ve ever seen. Way to change the façade of Instagram," one other fan offered."

Smith's famous friends also commented on his post, with Roots drummer Questlove writing, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, quipped, "Will, you poor baby, I’m crying for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90% of America. Keep pumping!" Director Michael Bay added, "Well...let’s get the band back together?? Bad Boys Final chapter. You’ll get in shape I guarantee you!"

Bay's Bad Boys joke is not entirely in jest, as it was announced back in 2020 that the franchise is set to get a fourth entry. Bad Boys for Life, the series' third movie, was released in January 2020 and quickly began breaking records. It is the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020, the highest-grossing Bad Boys film, and the all-time biggest January movie release. It was also widely well-received by critics, earning higher critical praise than its predecessors.

Bad Boys for Life came 17 years after Bad Boys II (2003), and fans of the movies — which kicked off with the original Bad Boys in 1995 — weren't sure it would ever happen. Coincidentally, Smith wasn't either. In a previous TIDAL CRWN interview with Elliott Wilson at the Apollo Theater in New York City, Smith Smith shared the root of his hesitancy around making another Bad Boys.

"I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise. I felt like I had other sequels in my career [where I felt] like I didn’t land it. But with this one I just wanted to protect this franchise," he said. "I wanted to make sure that the story was right, that it had something to say, that it was funny, and that it deserved to be made again. Not just, 'People like sequels, so let’s just do a sequel.'" Bad Boys 4 is being written by Bad Boys for Life co-scribe Chris Bremmer, though no other details are available at this time.