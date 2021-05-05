Will Smith Reveals Quarantine Weight Gain as He Vows to Get Back in Shape

✖

Will Smith may be in the "worst shape of his life," but the actor says he has a plan to trim down. And he promises to bring his fans along on the journey. Smith has partnered with YouTube to create a new series tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life. According to a YouTube description, the series will document the "Gettin' Jiggy wit It" rapper as he works to "rebuild his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way." "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," Smith said in his announcement. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

"This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more," the description continued. Smith's Westbrook Media will produce the series. The actor previously unveiled the new quarantine weight in a photo earlier this week. Smith posed in a pair of black swimming trunks and an unzipped jacket, revealing his new shape. "I'm gonna be real wit y'all –– I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned the post.

Smith has been vocal about his dieting and fitness habits in the past. He opened up on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk about the last time he'd hit his highest number on the scale. He claimed he earned the new nickname "pudge muffin" after taking in one too many muffins while on vacation. “I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I’d ever weighed in my adult life,” he told his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and daughter Willow at the time, per Entertainment Tonight. “I got to 223 on Ali and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.” He went on to add, “I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realized my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy."