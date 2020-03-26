‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Calls Pregnancy ‘Bittersweet’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan McCain is opening up about her “bittersweet” pregnancy journey after announcing she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first child together amid the coronavirus pandemic Sunday. The View co-host returned to the ABC talk show Wednesday from her home via teleconference, thanking her viewers and co-hosts for all their support during this strange time in her life.

McCain added that she and Domenech were “completely overwhelmed with all the kindness,” as per Entertainment Tonight, but explained that her pregnancy has been “bittersweet” amid the pandemic, as “there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now.” She added, “I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for talking more about her pregnancy journey, McCain said there “will be a time and a place” to celebrate and speak more on the topic, but for now, “America just wants to talk about the coronavirus.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg reassured her co-star that it was natural to celebrate her pregnancy while also acknowledging the seriousness of the situation the world is in.

“Anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it’s a good thing,” Goldberg said. “People are looking for things to celebrate so you’ve just given folks a nice little bump of celebration.”

McCain announced she was expecting nine months after a miscarriage, sharing the news Sunday on Instagram. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

Taking that advice to heart, McCain started self-quarantining immediately “as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” thanking ABC executives for allowing her to film the show remotely.

“I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses,grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military — who are on the front lines of this fight,” McCain concluded. “Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.“

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images