‘The View’ Hosts Lay Into Kim Kardashian Over Her Controversial Business Advice

Kim Kardashian’s viral comments about work ethic have made it to the next stage in outrage discourse: The View. The ABC talk show panel discussed Kardashian’s recent interview with Variety where she said that “no one wants to work anymore.” They all seemed to agree that Kardashian was being insensitive and underestimating the impact of her own privilege.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg said that Kardashian had made a “blanket statement” that was demonstrably untrue. Joy Behar agreed, saying that her mother was the hardest-working person she had ever known as a sewing machine operator. “Who works harder than that?” she wondered. “A leg up is what you need in that world.” The panel then began to speculate about how and why Kardashian came to the misguided conclusion that work ethic is failing.

KIM KARDASHIAN’S ADVICE TO WOMEN IS TO GET UP AND WORK: #TheView panel reacts to the criticism Kardashian is facing over her work ethic remarks in a recent ‘Variety’ interview. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/1SH0l9fQOA — The View (@TheView) March 12, 2022

“It helps to be born rich also, like she was,” said Sunny Hostin. “She had a wealthy father, she had a mother who was a business manager, she’s pretty. I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run.”

Co-hosts Stephanie Grisham and Sara Haines were a bit more forgiving of Kardashian. Grisham said that she was “inspired” by Kardashian’s call to action, not offended by it. She also pointed out Kardashian’s recent work as a law student with an interest in prison reform, saying: “I think she has worked really, really hard, and I say kudos to her for getting a message out.”

“If you take the messenger away from the message, she’s not wrong,” added Haines. “I think social media has had a massive influence on a generation of people who think things are easy that aren’t.”

Behar felt that they were missing the point, saying: “You just presented another aspect. That doesn’t dismiss the fact that she sounded tone-deaf in that comment.”

A clip from the Variety interview went viral last week in which Kardashian says, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f—ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work.”

Kardashian has been lambasted all over social media for this statement, with many critics pointing out all the advantages she has had in her career. Many have also questioned how Kardashian’s “work” adds value to the world in comparison to the work of less successful people she is presumably addressing. So far, the socialite has not responded to criticism from The View.