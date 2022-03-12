‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Slams Kim Kardashian’s Work Comments Amid Outcry

Meghan McCain also has some choice words for Kim Kardashian following her latest soundbite that’s recently set the internet ablaze. McCain left the reality TV star with some advice after she told female entrepreneurs to get their “f––ing ass up and work.”

“Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different,” McCain wrote in a Daily Mail op-ed. “But she should really know better.”

“The unique experience of having successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty,” she continued. “Simply put, they should all know better.”

Kardashian’s been on the receiving end of backlash online for her comments made in her March interview with Variety magazine, with many fans and even former employees of hers expressing how “tone deaf” her message came across.

“I would advise Kim to try and continue growing and morphing with the times,” the Bad Republican author continued. “I would encourage her to be humble and self-aware enough to realize that she is the embodiment of the one percent of the one percent. You didn’t simply get there from hard work alone.”

McCain wasn’t the only public figure to say something about Kim’s faux-pas. Her former The View co-hosts also shared their thoughts on the issue. “It helps to be born rich also, like she was,” Sunny Hostin said on Thursday’s episode, per Decider. “She had a wealthy father, she had a mother who was a business manager, she’s pretty. I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run.”

Panelist Sara Haines seemed to find a compromising middle stance adding, “if you take the messenger away from the message, she’s not wrong.”

“I think social media has had a massive influence on a generation of people who think things are easy that aren’t,” she concluded. To which, Behar responded in kind, acknowledging another side of the conversation. “You just presented another aspect,” she said. “That doesn’t dismiss the fact that she sounded tone-deaf in that comment.”

Jameela Jamil also chimed in, offering her own two cents on Kardashian’s summation of work culture. “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “This same 24 hours in the day s—t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”