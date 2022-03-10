Kim Kardashian’s Advice for Women in Business Promptly Gets Roasted

Kim Kardashian apparently knows the key to success, though social media users beg to differ. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found herself facing social media backlash on Wednesday after her “best advice women in business” went viral. The advice causing all of the outcry? Kardashian said women simply need to work.

Kardashian dropped her piece of unwanted wisdom a video interview with Variety shared Wednesday alongside her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner. In the clip, the SKIMS founder said, “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f-ing ass up and work.” Kardashian claimed that “it seems like nobody wants to work these days,” as Kourtney agreed, “That’s so true.” She went on to add, “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.” Kardashian later addressed those who believe her life is easy, stating, “When you do product shots (or) when you (post) things that are work-related posts, it’s still a job and it’s still really hard,” before adding, “If you put in the work, you will receive results. It’s that simple.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Variety shared the clip on Twitter, social media users didn’t hesitate to hit back, with many disagreeing with her advice. Many couldn’t help but note the privilege Kardashian has in her life that has helped make her successful, while others noted that many people have to hold down multiple jobs just to survive on minimum wage.Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

‘Richsplaining’

“Richsplaining: When a person who hasn’t experienced poverty gives you patronizing advice on how to get out of poverty,” one person tweeted in response to Kardashian’s remarks.

‘Nobody needs to hear your thoughts’

https://twitter.com/opinion_hater/status/1501625869667909635?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” actor Jameela Jamil tweeted. “This same 24 hours in the day s– is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

Kardashian needs to ‘spend time with real people’

https://twitter.com/DoctorDome1/status/1501626361332572160?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“If only Kim Kardashian would spend time with real people,” one person tweeted. “(i.e. the majority of us) she’d see many holding down 2 jobs and still being unable to afford their own place or even a smidgen of the luxuries she has.”

Kardashian has ‘no idea what real life’ is like

https://twitter.com/reputushion/status/1501809098115133440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Kim Kardashian has no idea what real life, house, kids & work is like,” added another person. “I’m sick of these rich b-es acting like working class women are lazy!!!! She doesn’t clean, cook & take care of the kids. She’s got cooks, housekeepers, nannies, drivers, not to speak of all her bty care.”

Her remarks came on International Women’s Day

https://twitter.com/princess_nikpe/status/1501678555641618432?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“You hear that ladies? Kim Kardashian has a message for you in honour of international women’s day,” wrote somebody else. “Get off your backside (aka your responsibilities) and return back to your long-houred, gender wage gapped, back breaking jobs until you raise enough money for business.”

‘The audacity’

https://twitter.com/jxeker/status/1501659336103366663?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Kim Kardashian gets most of her clothes, jewellery, makeup and designer fashion handed out as GIFTS while we out here struggling with 2 jobs to afford the petrol prices but SHE has the audacity to tell us to work harder,” tweeted one person. “Yes, ma’am.”

Kardashian has luxuries that most women don’t

https://twitter.com/WanderingNoma14/status/1501625873648459779?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Il never say she doesn’t work hard ,clearly she does she has multiple businesses all successful,she’s a billionaire,” added another. “But kim also has a flat of nannies, a cook a cleaner and everything else that goes along with it, the majority of women don’t have that luxury.”