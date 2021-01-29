'The View' Fans Praise Ana Navarro's Friday Return
The View fans can't get enough of Ana Navarro. The political commentator has been appearing as a guest co-host during Friday's episodes of the ABC talk show this season and has gotten an overwhelmingly positive response from people tuning in. Not afraid to get into it with fellow Republican voice Meghan McCain, Navarro has long been put up by fans as a possible replacement for McCain, whose presence on the show is controversial, to say the least.
A spirited conversation about former President Donald Trump's connection to the current Republican party and a debate about the ongoing GameStop stock controversy were on the docket for Friday's show, and people chiming in online couldn't help but praise Navarro for her insight. Keep scrolling to see more of what The View fans were thinking during Friday's show.
'Happy Friday'
Many The View fans said they look forward to Fridays when Navarro appears with the other ladies. Last season, she was made into a regular guest co-host to appear on the Friday episodes when Whoopi Goldberg was off, but the ABC show brought her back for another segment after their initial plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I love Fridays when @ananavarro is on with the other ladies! Especially great job today @sunny 🤗 #TheView— ariswift (@ariswift69) January 29, 2021
Happy Friday Everyone! We have Ana! @ananavarro #TheView pic.twitter.com/araa8naznY— C. Nelson (@Denali99) January 29, 2021
'Don't Mess With Ana'
Fans of Navarro appreciate her no-nonsense demeanor and strong stances, especially when she goes up against fellow Republican McCain during the Hot Topics segment.
#TheView I love when @ananavarro is on. Especially when she puts @MeghanMcCain in her place pic.twitter.com/syjGuhWFI4— emilyadele (@emilyadelehu) January 29, 2021
Meghan met her match with Ana Navarro. Don’t mess with Ana. #TheView pic.twitter.com/IWcoRxGzd5— TDARDEN (@tani_taniha) January 29, 2021
'Believe That'
McCain has also been critical of the Trump administration as Navarro has been, but the two certainly have different thoughts about the current state of things, which resulted in a particularly fiery discussion about the ongoing GameStop stock scandal during Friday's show.
Me watching Sunny and Ana gathering the Republicans and taking Meghan in the process. #TheView pic.twitter.com/IVgwT3ebvn— C. Nelson (@Denali99) January 29, 2021
Ana will ALWAYS handle Meghan!!! BELIEVE THAT! #TheView— Wayne Pittman, Jr. 🌊 🌊🐐💪🏿🙋🏿♂️ (@Sony12Play) January 29, 2021
'Cleared Meghan McCain'
Navarro may only be a guest co-host on The View, but her accomplished career has given her plenty of experience debating topics and defending her point of view, which fans say comes through in her debates with McCain.
Ana Navarro cleared Meghan Mccain? Who got the clip? #TheView pic.twitter.com/cgYmUrKBes— 2021 Positivity✨ (@nickitellem) January 29, 2021
Ana Navarro not taking any bullshit from Meghan is the reason why I look forward to the Friday show #TheView— M for Mother (@MsMaverickk) January 29, 2021
Replacement
Many people have even advocated that Navarro replace McCain on the panel as a regular co-host. McCain's rapport with several of her co-hosts has been tested over the years, including her spat with Joy Behar upon her return from maternity leave earlier this season, at which point the Joy Behar Show alum informed McCain she didn't miss her while she was away.
Why won’t @theview just get it over with and replace @meghanmccain with @ananavarro?! Meghan’s dangerous lies, gaslighting and normalizing of sedition has gone too far. We need Ana’s reason. We need Ana’s voice. We do NOT need fools like Meghan. Enough! #firemeghanmccain #theview— Steven Carl McCasland (@mrslevisentme) January 29, 2021
Ana please replace Meghan #TheView— Valerie💙 (@ValerieSchlesi6) January 29, 2021
Past Clashes
Earlier this month, McCain and Navarro clashed over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, with the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain questioning why Navarro even calls herself a Republican at this point. "I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point but most Republicans are on my side on this one, Ana," she during last week's guest appearance. "It’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican."
"Because I am a Hispanic, immigrant, Latina," Navarro snapped back. "Because I was brought to this country when I was eight years old. Because my parents fled communism and it was not my decision to come here. I came here through no decision of my own. I came here through no fault of my own. Had my parents not had visas, had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers, I would be a Dream Act kid too. That’s why this is personal."prevnext
'White Slavery'
During Friday's show, Navarro was the first to chime in when discussing the state of the Republican party after President Joe Biden's inauguration. "This has been such a sad week for the Republican Party," she said. "They had a chance to get rid of the cross they’ve been bearing with Donald Trump, who has divided the party and opened it up for all sorts of nut jobs."
"Instead, what we see is Kevin McCarthy, who has been all over the place, going down, making a pilgrimage to what’s going to become, now, the Republican Mecca," continued Navarro of the House Minority Leader. "He went there to make nice with Donald Trump because Donald Trump is threatening to open up a third party if Republicans don’t continue kissing his ring, among other body parts. I think that’s pathetic." She added that McCarthy's loyalty to Trump at this point can only be described as "white slavery."prev