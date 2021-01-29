'The View' Fans Praise Ana Navarro's Friday Return

The View fans can't get enough of Ana Navarro. The political commentator has been appearing as a guest co-host during Friday's episodes of the ABC talk show this season and has gotten an overwhelmingly positive response from people tuning in. Not afraid to get into it with fellow Republican voice Meghan McCain, Navarro has long been put up by fans as a possible replacement for McCain, whose presence on the show is controversial, to say the least. A spirited conversation about former President Donald Trump's connection to the current Republican party and a debate about the ongoing GameStop stock controversy were on the docket for Friday's show, and people chiming in online couldn't help but praise Navarro for her insight. Keep scrolling to see more of what The View fans were thinking during Friday's show.

'Believe That' McCain has also been critical of the Trump administration as Navarro has been, but the two certainly have different thoughts about the current state of things, which resulted in a particularly fiery discussion about the ongoing GameStop stock scandal during Friday's show. Me watching Sunny and Ana gathering the Republicans and taking Meghan in the process. #TheView pic.twitter.com/IVgwT3ebvn — C. Nelson (@Denali99) January 29, 2021 Ana will ALWAYS handle Meghan!!! BELIEVE THAT! #TheView — Wayne Pittman, Jr. 🌊 🌊🐐💪🏿🙋🏿‍♂️ (@Sony12Play) January 29, 2021

Replacement Many people have even advocated that Navarro replace McCain on the panel as a regular co-host. McCain's rapport with several of her co-hosts has been tested over the years, including her spat with Joy Behar upon her return from maternity leave earlier this season, at which point the Joy Behar Show alum informed McCain she didn't miss her while she was away. Why won't @theview just get it over with and replace @meghanmccain with @ananavarro?! Meghan's dangerous lies, gaslighting and normalizing of sedition has gone too far. We need Ana's reason. We need Ana's voice. We do NOT need fools like Meghan. Enough! #firemeghanmccain #theview — Steven Carl McCasland (@mrslevisentme) January 29, 2021 Ana please replace Meghan #TheView — Valerie💙 (@ValerieSchlesi6) January 29, 2021

Past Clashes Earlier this month, McCain and Navarro clashed over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, with the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain questioning why Navarro even calls herself a Republican at this point. "I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point but most Republicans are on my side on this one, Ana," she during last week's guest appearance. "It's really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican." "Because I am a Hispanic, immigrant, Latina," Navarro snapped back. "Because I was brought to this country when I was eight years old. Because my parents fled communism and it was not my decision to come here. I came here through no decision of my own. I came here through no fault of my own. Had my parents not had visas, had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers, I would be a Dream Act kid too. That's why this is personal."