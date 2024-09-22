Rocker Seeking Treatment After On-Stage Blow-Up: Perry Farrell Speaks Out

One week removed from Jane's Addiction's on-stage meltdown, lead singer Perry Farrell is seeking medical treatment. According to Deadline, the frontman and his wife, Etty Lau, thanked fans for their support while confirming the Lollapalooza founder was taking time to get better.

"We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal," the statement reads. "Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist. If you know and love Perry well, you know there's no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.

"With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled," the statement closed.

The Friday the 13th concert from Boston sparked a slew of viral reactions and questions over whether the band was finished right there on stage. While Farrell's wife claims there are false narratives, the video did show Farrell curse at the crowd before confronting Navarro and seeming to throw a punch at the guitarist. Several members of the crew and the rest of the band separated Farrell from Navarro and took him from the stage, with more punches being thrown once the lights went down.

Farrell apologized for the incident in his own statement, separate from the band's that confirmed the cancellation of the rest of their tour. "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show," Farrell wrote. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Jane's Addiction canceled the remainder of their tour, leaving the future of the group up in the air. The reunion tour also marked the latest return for bassist Eric Avery, who had praised Farrell for reaching out to start the tour that has now abruptly ended.