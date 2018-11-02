‘The View’ Fans React to Ana Navarro as New Co-Host

Ana Navarro was announced as the newest co-host of The View on Friday, Nov. 2, with the Republican strategist set to appear on the show one day a week, Variety reports.

Navarro will appear every Friday, joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman on the panel for Season 22 of the talk show.

Naturally, fans of the show used Twitter to share their thoughts on the new casting decision.

Best news I have heard today !!!! — bravzgrl (@bravzgrl) November 2, 2018

“Love your commentary!” one person tweeted. “The View will only be better with your wisdom and energy!!!”

Someone else called Navarro a “straight shooter.”

Great addition. Ana’s a straight shooter. I’ll be watching. — Ken Ridley (@kdridley11) November 2, 2018

Some shared that they may give The View a shot now that Navarro is on the panel.

Awesome

Maybe now I will watch that draining show

Congratulations — Just my opinion (@yayalynn) November 2, 2018

“So glad Ana will be on the show EVERY Friday…that’ll be the only day I tune in!!” wrote one user.

Navarro identifies as Republican but has been openly critical of Donald Trump.

Clearly, some were unhappy about the casting decision.

Just when you think the worst show on Tv cannot get any worse. Kudos to you folks for pulling it off. — Keith Miller (@therealkmill11) November 2, 2018

“Are you still registered as a Republican?” one person wondered. “That’s what bothers me about her — everything about her beliefs aligns with the Democratic party but she still identifies as a Republican. It’s odd.”

On Fridays, Goldberg takes the day off as moderator, which leaves room for Navarro to fill in. Navarro was reportedly in negotiations to appear on The View as a full-time co-host but salary demands did not allow those negotations to pan out.

After the news was announced, Navarro used Twitter to write that she is excited to join the women on the panel.

“Some personal news…stating today, I am happy to be joining the ladies around the table as a Friday Co-host on ‘The View,’” she tweeted.

Some personal news…stating today, I am happy to be joining the ladies around the table as a Friday Co-host on “The View”.

‘View’ Adds Ana Navarro as Guest Host – Variety //t.co/iu63Hq4wxk — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 2, 2018

In addition to her spot on The View, Navarro will also remain as a contributor on CNN, where she discusses politics.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.



Photo Credit: Getty / Greg Doherty