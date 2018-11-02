‘The View’ Adds Ana Navarro as Guest Co-Host for Fridays

The View recently announced that it has added Ana Navarro as a guest co-host for Fridays during its 22nd season.

According to Variety, Navarro will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman as an additional commentator at the end of the week since Goldberg takes Friday’s off as round-table moderator.

Previously, Navarro was reportedly in talks to join the show as a full-time co-host, but negotiations are said to have fallen apart due to salary demands.

Some personal news…stating today, I am happy to be joining the ladies around the table as a Friday Co-host on “The View”.

‘View’ Adds Ana Navarro as Guest Host – Variety //t.co/iu63Hq4wxk — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 2, 2018

The outlet notes that while she identifies as a Republican, Navarro has been critical of Republican President Donald Trump, his administration, and many of his policies.

Many of The View’s fans have already been commenting on Navaro’s addition to the panel, with most excited to see her more regularly on the show.

“I love when Ana Navarro is on The View. She is so smart, funny and pretty,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Bring Ana full time ….. she’s completely the opposite of [Meghan McCain] — calm, cool, collected and very, very smart,” someone else commented.

I respect, love, enjoy, appreciate @AnnaNavarroM, and I am not a conservative. Unlike @MeghanMcCain Anna thinks, listens, and respects opposing opinions without rolling her eyes, yelling in soprano or over talking her co-hosts. Watch & learn Meghan! #takenotesforconstantreview — Harriet Wiggs (@sexyherwiggs) November 2, 2018

I hate to say this, I love [Ana Navarro] on the View, I was hoping [Meghan McCain] would be missing this morning,” another person tweeted. “She is so negative sometimes and just has to be so opposite, it’s like she does it on purpose.

However, not everyone was thrilled about Navaro’s addition, as some were not quite as excited.

“[I] wish [The View] would bring in different guest co host instead of same ones such as [Ana Navarro], who is very boring to watch,” one disappointed viewer stated, “she says the same things over and over each time she hosts.”

May as well have gotten Jim Acosta as a guest host, same difference. 👎 — CaptainSkittles (@SectyHarris) November 2, 2018

However, based on the replies to The View’s Twitter account, many fans are very happy about Navaro’s new co-hosting position, and are looking forward to seeing more of her on the daytime talk show.