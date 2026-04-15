‘The Valley’: Jasmine Goode Accuses Michelle Saniei of ‘Stirring the Pot’ With Lala Kent in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Girls’ night out is taking a turn on The Valley this week as Jasmine Goode accuses Michelle Saniei of “stirring the pot” in her burgeoning friendship with Lala Kent.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Valley, Lala confronts Jasmine after hearing that her name had come up during a less-than-flattering conversation with Michelle — and Jasmine isn’t here for what feels like a betrayal of her confidence.

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Lala first tries to broach the subject during a girls’ night out, as Michelle interrupts to explain to Jasmine, “I was talking about [estranged husband Jesse Lally], and I was saying like, yeah, he can be a showman and whatever. And you’re like, ‘I feel like some people can be like that too.’”

“And then you mentioned my name,” Lala chimes in.

“I did not say that!” Jasmine protests, as Michelle insists, “Yes, you did!”

But Jasmine isn’t having it. “What I said in that conversation with you wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I can say the same thing about Lala,’” she clarifies, as Michelle interjects, “OK, can you calm down, please? I apologize…”

It’s at that point that Jasmine gets truly activated, turning it back on Michelle as she asks, “Can you calm down? Do not talk to me like that.”

Michelle insists she’s “trying to be nice,” but Jasmine responds that she doesn’t appreciate being spoken to in that manner. “I’m not your child,” she reminds Michelle. “You’re not going to speak to me like that.”

“Calm down,” Michelle repeats, as Jasmine reiterates, “I’m not a child.”

“Well, you’re getting really upset,” Michelle fires back, as Jasmine responds, “Well, I don’t care. I can be upset. I’m an emotional person. That’s what I do. That’s fine.”

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“What are you doing right now?” Jasmine asks later in a confessional. “Like, you’re stirring the pot. You stirred it, Michelle, and I’ve got to calm down? And now that I’m upset, it’s a problem? She needs to check herself, because I am not the one.”

Back at girls’ night, Jasmine levels with Lala, “Honestly, to be real about all this, I was like, ‘I don’t think me and Lala, we’d be friends or hanging out.’”

“I take offense to that because we had a wonderful time and I have a very, very hard time connecting with people, opening up to people,” Lala responds. “I am very guarded. It takes a lot for me to leave my bubble.”

“I don’t trust people,” the Vanderpump Rules alum continues in a confessional. “Anytime I’ve opened up to somebody, I go home, and I beat myself up because I feel like I’ve given them a piece of me that they didn’t deserve. So to hear that Jasmine is just throwing my name out there, it makes me pump the brakes and go, ‘Damn, I should have known.’”

The Valley airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.