‘The Valley’s Brittany Cartwright Defends Michelle Saniei From Jesse Lally’s New Girlfriend: ‘Disgusting’ (Exclusive)

The Valley cast’s trip to Santa Barbara is turning out to be a bit more contentious than originally planned.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, as Jesse Lally reveals he’s been talking to Jax Taylor “every day” while he’s in rehab, Jax’s estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, comes for Jesse’s new girlfriend and her “disgusting” behavior.

The drama kicks off when Jesse reveals he shared details of the group’s big trip with Jax after he checked into a mental health rehab facility, much to the dismay of Brittany.

“He knew that we were going on this trip, and I’m like, ‘Who told him we were going on this trip?’” Brittany asks angrily. “I told Jax we were going to Santa Barbara,” Jesse responds. “I talk to him every day.”

Brittany protests that knowing about the trip is “just gonna make [Jax] upset,” as Janet Caperna chimes in, “We don’t wanna tempt him to check out early, because he can check out whenever he wants.”

Janet’s husband, Jason Caperna, agrees that Jax isn’t in a place to be getting intel from the outside world. “I spoke to him on the phone yesterday — he still blames Brittany for a lot of what’s going on,” he says. “He hasn’t gotten to a point yet where he’s just working on himself.”

Jesse doesn’t agree, admitting in a confessional, “I don’t know why anyone would care that Jax knows we’re in Santa Barbara. What would set him off is us going on a trip, not telling him, and then having him see it.”

“Like, yeah, you can be Team Brittany, and she deserves support, but why does Jax not deserve support?” he asks.

Jesse has his own issues with the group to address, turning the tables to confront Janet and Brittany for “social bully[ing]” his new girlfriend amid his divorce from Michelle Saniei.

“I did want to talk to you guys about my friend,” he begins, “and for you guys to social bully her and, like, call people, and [tell] them to block [her]…” Janet quickly interrupts, clarifying that she hadn’t told anyone to block Jesse’s girlfriend, but had blocked her personally.

When Jesse points out it was Janet’s own husband who said he was told to block the new woman in Jesse’s life, Janet says that situation is “different than [telling] people.”

“I have nothing but wonderful things to say about her,” Janet continues heatedly, “I said it’s better than the hoes that Jax is dating that’s posting screenshots about eating ass.” Brittany chimes in, “And I’ve said always that I thought she was very nice to me, but the fact that she was sending letters to Michelle and the fact that you allowed that was disgusting to me.”

Jesse insists, however, that the things Michelle has been saying about his new girlfriend are untrue, including that she had been telling people they aren’t together and sleeping with other people.

The preview then ends with a flashback to a phone conversation Jesse and Michelle had with Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay earlier in the season, in which Shay also confirmed the gossip about Jesse’s new friend. But where does the truth really lie?

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

