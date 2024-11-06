‘The Summit’: New Alliances and Strategy Are Discussed in Exclusive Sneak Peek

PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from this week’s The Summit, which will see even more obstacles coming for the group. In “Never Show Your Weakness,” airing tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, “After an unexpected checkpoint elimination, the group struggles when they must cross a precarious deep ravine by crawling over a bridge made of two parallel ropes to stay on their route. During the obstacle, one of the trekkers’ injuries is revealed to be much worse than they’ve expressed, and other members start to question if they can truly make the journey to the summit. When the Mountain’s Keeper offers a difficult but altruistic option, the group must decide if a few of them should carry heavy food bags so the entire group can benefit at checkpoint camp.”

In an exclusive sneak peek, 28-year-old real estate agent Dusty recalls the checkpoint elimination, and while he was grateful to still be there, he didn’t want to see another one go, especially when there are others much more qualified to be eliminated. Meanwhile, 28-year-old sales VP Nick has his alliance circle shrinking with each elimination, so the two talk a possible alliance and strategy. However, not everyone may be happy with their budding alliance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each week, the contestants deal with harsh conditions, broken alliances, shocking eliminations, and much more. As the season progresses, the alliances are going to be unpredictable and everyone is going to be a lot more strategic with their journeys. Just from the looks of the clip, Dusty and Nick may not be the only ones rethinking their allies, and there is no telling just what will happen.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

It’s going to be yet another intense episode and one that fans won’t want to miss out on. A new episode of The Summit premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS following Survivor.