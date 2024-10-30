‘The Summit’: The Trekkers Receive Emotional Letters From Home (Exclusive Clip)

As The Summit gets closer to the peak, tonight’s new episode will be another intense one, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In “Succeed Together, Fail Alone,” the trekkers hit the halfway mark on their journey and venture toward the snow line, but a divide in pace hits the group. Meanwhile, after a “daunting rappelling obstacle down a 500-foot vertical rock face, the group learns that they have broken a fundamental rule of The Summit – that the group must travel together at all times – and having ignored the Mountain’s Keeper’s repeated warnings must endure the game-changing consequences.”

In the exclusive clip below, the contestants come across a duffle that not only contains some warm boots but also letters from home. Everyone is as excited as ever and starts reading them, with tears immediately flowing. While everyone is crying, most reveal that reading the letters is just motivating them more to complete the hike.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the journey halfway over, it’s only going to get more intense, physically and mentally, for the contestants. Getting those letters from loved ones has likely put things into perspective for them, and at this point, it’s anyone’s game. It also sounds like things are going to be challenging for them with the consequences they’re going to face, so the new episode is going to be quite the roller coaster for both them and the viewers.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

As of now, anyone can still come out on top on The Summit, and since this is only the first season, it’s hard to predict just what will happen and what other challenges will come. Fans will have to tune in tonight and every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS following Survivor, with new episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+.