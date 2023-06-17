'The Price is Right' Contestant Needed Help on Big Wheel After Dislocating Arm While Celebrating

The Price is Right took an unfortunate, yet funny, turn this week, as a contestant celebrated a little too hard after winning a challenge. On the Thursday, June 15 episode of the long-running CBS game show, a contestant named Henry got so excited after he won Bonkers that he jumped up and down pretty aggressively and ended up dislocating his shoulder.

Luckily, Henry's wife Alice was able to take his place when he had to spin the wheel, and longtime host Drew Carrey had to explain why Henry couldn't spin it himself. That actually turned out to be a good thing, and she brought some pretty good luck. Alice ended up landing on a 95, which led her husband to the Showcase Showdown, and he won a trip to the tropical island paradise of Hawaii.

With it being a game show and how long it's been on, this is not the first accident that has happened on The Price is Right, nor will it be the last one. Luckily Henry only dislocated his shoulder, and according to the Price is Right Instagram page, he's doing much better, as the episode was filmed back in February. He got a trip to Hawaii out of it, and who knows if he still would have gotten it if he had spun the wheel instead of his wife.

It's surprising that not more people have injured themselves while celebrating a big win, considering some of those wins are pretty impressive. Though it's possible some people know how to handle themselves better, no matter what happens. Of course, there's no way of knowing what would have happened if Henry didn't injure himself and he spun the wheel, so his dislocated shoulder was actually a blessing in disguise, and now he can celebrate and relax in Hawaii.

With more episodes of The Price is Right on the way, it wouldn't be surprising if more contestants accidentally injure themselves, as we now know it's entirely possible to celebrate way too hard. Though even when that happens, it may even be a good thing, at least depending on who would fill in for you when it comes to spinning the wheel. New episodes of The Price is Right air weekdays on CBS, and it just goes to show that even over 50 seasons in, there will still be moments that will surprise you on the series.