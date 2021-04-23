'The Price Is Right' Makes History With Lucky Spins at the Big Wheel

✖

Two contestants on The Price Is Right pulled off a rare feat in less than 24 hours, surprising fans of the long-running game show. During Wednesday's daytime episode, contestant Kiara Thomas got the $1 spot on the Big Wheel in her first spin, then again during her bonus spin. In the primetime special that aired later that night, contestant Jack Zager pulled off almost the same feat.

Thomas had an incredibly successful run on her episode. First, she got a bonus of $500 for getting the exact price of her first toss-up prize. Then during the Big Wheel spin, she landed exactly on the $1 spot, which is already a rare occurrence, and earned her a $1,000 bonus. Rarer still was her success on the bonus Big Wheel spin, when she landed on the $1 spot again, earning another $25,000 prize.

On The Price Is Right at Night, Zager also had success at the Big Wheel. He got the 40 cents and 60 cents spots on the wheel, which gave him the $1,000 bonus, notes Yahoo Entertainment. Then, he got the $1 spot on the bonus spin, so he won an additional $25,000. Unfortunately, Thomas and Zager's appearances on the shows ended very differently. Thomas won her showcase, which included a trip to Miami and a new car, so her total winnings were worth $54,549. Zeger overbid on his showcase by just $32, so he lost those prizes. (If Zeger had underbid by just $32, he would have won both showcases.)

Of course, it's hard to do anything historic on The Price is Right at this point, since the current incarnation of the show has been on since 1972 and over 9,000 episodes have aired. In fact, crazier things have happened at the Big Wheel than Zeger and Thomas' success on Wednesday. Back in September 2017, three contestants got the $1 spot in a row, then the first two of them got the $1 spot on their bonus spins! That meant the Big Wheel ended on the $1 spot five consecutive times.

The Price is Right airs on CBS at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. CBS recently recruited guest stars to join Drew Carey for The Price Is Right at Night episodes. On Wednesday, he was joined by comedian Lilly Singh. The next primetime episode airs on Wednesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET and features comedian Tiffany Haddish.