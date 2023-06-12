'The Price Is Right': Drew Carey Era Gets Its Own Pluto TV Channel

Pluto TV is delivering a double dose of The Price is Right to its lineup for fans to stream in June. A new channel devoted to Drew Carey's years hosting the show will join the existing Bob Barker Years channel, giving something to all generations of the show's fans.

The addition is part of the celebration for the first-annual National Game Show Day, with Pluto TV really buffing its Game Show category with some fresh games and a few old favorites. The free streaming platform already offers classics like Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and Let's Make a Deal, adding in Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader for some modern flavor in the mixture.

What's better than a brand new game show channel? TWO brand new game show channels! Stream Family Feud Classic and The Price is Right with Drew Carey 24/7 on Pluto TV! https://t.co/hKfZ5TYw9R pic.twitter.com/qjGwtgYBpB — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) June 1, 2023

Along with the new Drew Carey-centric channel, Pluto TV will also add Family Feud Classics to the mix from across the several iterations of the popular show. The platform is also adding a Totally Teen network to showcase some of the more popular teen series, including iCarly, and adding in OUTtv Proud in honor of PRIDE month.

Pluto TV will also debut Shaq's Garage this month, described as an adventure featuring Shaquille O'Neal and his "Shaq Pack" trying to pin down the NBA legend's car collection that is "magically brought to life" by AI technology.

Outside of June, Pluto TV is already offering a little something for everybody. Classic sitcoms like Andy Griffith and Happy Days live on Pluto TV, movies are always on, and there are several niche topics with an entire channel devoted to them. This includes Unsolved Mysteries, the original Iron Chef, Bob Ross, and several true crime offerings. There are also Vevo channels for music from every decade.

New channels, movies, and episodes are being added all the time, so be sure to check back if you're dying for something to fill the void. For now, it is a game show paradise and it's available with the click of a button.