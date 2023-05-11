'The Price Is Right': Mother-to-Be Steals the Show During Mother's Day Episode (Exclusive)

A special Mother's Day episode of The Price Is Right airs Friday, May 12 and one contestant steals the show from host Drew Carey. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, a mother-to-be shows off a tiny Price Is Right shirt for her baby. The adorable moment is sure to remind viewers of the times they watched The Price Is Right with their parents.

When contestant Adriana walked up to the stage, Carey immediately noticed she was carrying the tiny white shirt with the show's logo. Carey asked Adriana if she was having a girl or a boy, and she confirmed it is a girl. Then, Carey asked announcer George Gray to list off the prices Adriana could win. They included a washer and dryer set, high chairs, and a bicycle with a trailer. Viewers will have to tune in Friday to see if Adriana took home any of these prizes. Episodes air on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on CBS.

The Price Is Right is one of the longest-running television game shows in the world, having celebrated its 50th season last year. The current iteration of the show debuted in September 1972 with the beloved Bob Barker as host. Carey is only the second host in the show's history, as he took over for Barker in October 2007. Carey also hosts special The Price Is Right At Night episodes that occasionally air on CBS. The show is produced by FremantleMedia North America.

In March, The Price Is Right saw a major change. The iconic gameshow left Television City, the Los Angeles studio where it has been filmed since 1972, in March. The production moved to Haven Studios, a brand-new studio in Glendale, California. Fremantle is an investor in the facility and has a long-term lease. Hackman Capital Partners bought Television City from CBS in 2019 and is now planning a $1.25 billion renovation of the legendary complex.

"In light of Hackman Capital Partners' plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television's longest-running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home," Fremantle COO Suzanne Lopez said in a statement. "While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can't wait to have our fans 'Come On Down' to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer."