‘The McBee Dynasty’: Galyna Saltkovska and Kristi McBee Finally Confront Each Other in Exclusive Sneak Peek: ‘It Wasn’t OK’

It’s a meeting for the ages as Galyna Saltkovska and Kristi McBee come face-to-face on The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Kristi decides to meet up with Galyna after her contentious split from Steve McBee Sr. — Kristi’s ex-husband.

As the two women meet up at a restaurant, the tension is palpable, as they both note it has been a “long time” since they were in one another’s orbit.

Kristi and Steve, who share four sons, were married until 2021. Following their split, Steve moved on with Galyna, who is Chief Financial Officer of his family’s business, until their breakup at the end of Season 1 of The McBee Dynasty.

“I have to just keep reminding myself, what am I trying to accomplish?” Kristi admits to the camera as she and Galyna sit in silence across from one another. “It’s to help Steven.”

It turns out that Kristi’s olive branch to Galyna is in service of her son, as the show flashes back to four days prior, when Steven McBee Jr. was complaining to his mom that his CFO was “all over the place” because she “can’t emotionally handle” her split from his dad.

Galyna does seem grateful to have the chance to meet with Kristi, thanking her for the invitation and assuring her, “I really wanted it for so long. I cannot tell you, that means so much to me.”

“You’re welcome,” Kristi responds. “I was glad you wanted to meet with me, too.”

Galyna continues, “[There has] been a lot happening for the past couple of years that I think you’re gonna help me understand,” adding, “I guess I never really realized how it felt to be the other woman between you guys.”

Kristi looks emotional as she tells Galyna, “That cut deep. It wasn’t OK.”

See more of the two women’s meeting when The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show is available to stream the next day on Peacock.