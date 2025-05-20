Bravo Drops ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 2 Trailer After Move From Peacock

It’s time for the McBee family to saddle up again—on a new channel.

After an extremely popular first season, reality series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is moving from streaming service Peacock to TV channel Bravo.

The series, which plays out like Succession or Yellowstone with real-life cowboys, sees the McBee family on the verge of turning their Missouri cattle operation into a billion-dollar business—if the family’s patriarch can stop sleeping around.

Steve McBee Sr. runs McBee Farm and Cattle, and season 1 revolved around the rancher trying to determine which of his four sons will take over for him while managing his hedonistic lifestyle. According to Bravo, there’s Steven Jr. (“the father figure”), Jesse (“the pretty boy”), Cole (“the wild child”) and Brayden (“the baby”).

At the end of the season, Steven Jr. took over the ranch, causing some unsurprising disappointment from the other three. But there’s plenty of power struggles still going on between the siblings—especially now that Steven Sr. may face prison time for pleading guilty to crop insurance fraud.

The official synopsis from Bravo is as follows:

“In the thrilling second season of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” the stakes couldn’t be higher as eldest brother Steven Jr. has been left in charge of the McBee family farm and the race is on during harvest season to save it from being foreclosed. With Steven’s relationship with Calah on the rocks, Jesse’s anxiety around marrying Alli and Cole buckling under the pressure of becoming a father with pregnant girlfriend Kacie, these young men find themselves attempting to salvage their relationships and save the farm at the same time. When an FBI investigation threatens to take down their business, their mother, Kristi, has to step in to keep the family from falling apart.”

The second season of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premieres Monday, June 30 at 9 PM EST on Bravo, and episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.