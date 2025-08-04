‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Galyna Saltkovska Teases Her Current Dating Life After Steve McBee Split (Exclusive)

Galyna Saltkovska is moving on from the heartbreaking end of her relationship with boss Steve McBee.

After The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star’s relationship with the McBee family patriarch ended in betrayal when he started dating her former friend, Masha, Saltkovska opened up about the “tough time” in her life to PopCulture.com while teasing her current romantic status.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just want to highlight the fact that I reacted the way I would react to [the breakup] whether I was on film or not on film,” the Bravo star confessed. “It was just my raw, authentic reactions. And I was grateful that I was able to show it to everybody — it’s who I am.”

(Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)

Having her feelings minimized by Steve’s sons, Steven Jr., Cole, and Jesse McBee, as they navigated the strange new dynamic in the McBee Farm & Cattle Co workplace made things harder for Saltkovska.

“I was put off by a lot of things,” she told PopCulture, including the McBee boys “normalizing” their father’s behavior towards her. “I don’t even know how to explain that,” she said. “It was very hard for me to comprehend in the moment.”

And while it “took a minute” for Saltkovska to recover, the CFO says she’s “doing great now,” which is something she’s “very proud” to be able to attest.

Asked about her dating life today, Saltkovska joked that it seems to be the “question of the century,” teasing that there is “definitely a lot more to come on that topic.”

(Photo by: Bravo Media)

Saltkovska said that after her relationship with Steve, she was looking for “authentic honesty” in her next partner, as it was “being lied to” by her ex that made her the angriest: “That’s what honestly sparks me up big time.”

For a long time after her relationship with Steve came to an abrupt end, Saltkovska said she took an “extreme pause” on dating to focus on herself, going to therapy and working on “building boundaries.”

“[I’m] excited about [a] whole new me and what is coming up front,” she continued. “Definitely open to a really honest, authentic relationship, obviously, that’s what makes life fun. But stay tuned, I guess.”

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.



